RPSG Ventures narrows loss to Rs 45.61 crore in Q3 FY25, revenue up 29%

Management consulting services company RPSG Ventures announced the December quarter financial results of fiscal year 2025 on Friday.
The parent company of Firstsource Solutions reported a consolidate loss narrowed to Rs 45.61 crore in Quarter 3 (October and December) in FY25. In Q3 FY24, the company's losses were at Rs 55.40 crore.
Revenue from operations of the company increased to Rs 2,385.05 crore in Q3 FY 25 versus Rs 1846.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The process outsourcing segment contributed to consolidated revenue primarily. The Q3 FY25 revenue of process outsourcing stood at Rs 2,172.76 crore, followed by FMCG at Rs 144.96 crore, property at Rs 34.11 crore, and sports at Rs 33.21 crore, respectively.
(More details awaited)