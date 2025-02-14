            

RPSG Ventures narrows loss to Rs 45.61 crore in Q3 FY25, revenue up 29%

Revenue from operations of the company increased to Rs 2,385.05 crore in Q3 FY 25 versus Rs 1846.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2025 1:43 PM
RPSG Ventures narrows loss to Rs 45.61 crore in Q3 FY25, revenue up 29%
RPSG announces Q3 FY25 result

Management consulting services company RPSG Ventures announced the December quarter financial results of fiscal year 2025 on Friday.

The parent company of Firstsource Solutions reported a consolidate loss narrowed to Rs 45.61 crore in Quarter 3 (October and December) in FY25. In Q3 FY24, the company's losses were at Rs 55.40 crore.

Revenue from operations of the company increased to Rs 2,385.05 crore in Q3 FY 25 versus Rs 1846.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The process outsourcing segment contributed to consolidated revenue primarily. The Q3 FY25 revenue of process outsourcing stood at Rs 2,172.76 crore, followed by FMCG at Rs 144.96 crore, property at Rs 34.11 crore, and sports at Rs 33.21 crore, respectively.

(More details awaited)


Tags
First Published on Feb 14, 2025 1:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Nestlé ups marketing investment, targets 9% of sales on advertising by 2025

Nestlé ups marketing investment, targets 9% of sales on advertising by 2025

Brand Marketing

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar come together to launch JioHotstar

JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar come together to launch JioHotstar

Brand Marketing

Platform for 'married-dating', Ashley Madison, makes a bold gamble in India: Navigating controversy, culture, and the law

Platform for 'married-dating', Ashley Madison, makes a bold gamble in India: Navigating controversy, culture, and the law

Brand Marketing

HUL, ITC, Dabur among FMCG giants betting big on Maha Kumbh advertising

HUL, ITC, Dabur among FMCG giants betting big on Maha Kumbh advertising

Brand Marketing

Godfrey Phillips' Q3 profit surges 48.7% on strong cigarette sales

Godfrey Phillips' Q3 profit surges 48.7% on strong cigarette sales

Brand Marketing

Amazon joins quick commerce race, launches 10-minute delivery in Bengaluru

Amazon joins quick commerce race, launches 10-minute delivery in Bengaluru

Brand Marketing

ITC in talks to acquire MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments for $1.4 billion

ITC in talks to acquire MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments for $1.4 billion