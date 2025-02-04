            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • samay-rainas-kfc-reel-fast-food-giant-doesnt-chicken-out-ropes-in-indias-got-latent-creator-in-new-ad-55554

Samay Raina's KFC reel: Fast food giant doesn't chicken out, ropes in India's Got Latent creator in new ad

After making waves with his reality show India's Got Latent, Samay Raina's latest brand collaboration with KFC has the internet buzzing.

By  Storyboard18Feb 4, 2025 11:27 AM
Samay Raina's KFC reel: Fast food giant doesn't chicken out, ropes in India's Got Latent creator in new ad
In the latest commercial, Samay Raina shares the screen with fellow standup comedian Aashish Solanki and IGL contestant Sharon Verma.

Samay Raina, a stand-up comedian and content creator, has been creating quite a stir lately, both on-screen and off.

From his popular reality show India's Got Latent (IGL) to a memorable appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Raina has cemented himself as a household name with his quirky sense of humour and relatable content.

Despite IGL garnering over 20 million views per episode, the show hasn't attracted significant attention from major brands—until now.

Raina's newfound popularity has landed him a lucrative brand deal with fast-food giant KFC, a move that is sure to elevate his presence in the brand space.

In the latest commercial, Raina shares the screen with fellow stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki. The duo's comedic chemistry shines as they engage in a playful game of table tennis, with witty banter exchanged between them.

At one point, Solanki, joking about his downtime since a roast episode with Raina, teases him about his free time. As the conversation flows, Aashish jokingly asks about the financials of the brand deal, adding humour to the scene.

The commercial takes an unexpected turn when Sharon Verma, another comedian who became a fan favourite on IGL, makes her entry.

As the advertisement progresses, Raina reveals that KFC is promoting some of their "superhero" products, which sparks more amusing exchanges among the trio.

Verma, asks whether she has any lines in the reel, and Raina quips that her one-liner is, in fact, her line in the ad.

The ad concludes with Sharon suggesting that the trio show off the KFC products they're enjoying. But in true comedic fashion, Solanki and Raina humorously refuse to eat, citing reasons like not having brushed their teeth and not being paid enough.

The question is: Do Aashish and Samay end up eating KFC? You'll have to watch the ad to find out!


Tags
First Published on Feb 4, 2025 10:48 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Finfluencers face 60% decline in brand deal rates, drop in followers as SEBI tightens rules

Finfluencers face 60% decline in brand deal rates, drop in followers as SEBI tightens rules

Advertising

BJP spent over Rs 611 cr on media ads for Lok Sabha campaigning

BJP spent over Rs 611 cr on media ads for Lok Sabha campaigning

Advertising

High disposable income will boost AdEx, companies to increase ad budgets

High disposable income will boost AdEx, companies to increase ad budgets

How it Works

Government earmarks Rs 1,211 crore for publicity in 2025-26

Government earmarks Rs 1,211 crore for publicity in 2025-26

How it Works

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

Advertising

GCPL's Sitapati defends ad spend, says no plans to cut despite margin pressure

GCPL's Sitapati defends ad spend, says no plans to cut despite margin pressure

Advertising

Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts

Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts