Samay Raina's KFC reel: Fast food giant doesn't chicken out, ropes in India's Got Latent creator in new ad

Samay Raina, a stand-up comedian and content creator, has been creating quite a stir lately, both on-screen and off.

From his popular reality show India's Got Latent (IGL) to a memorable appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Raina has cemented himself as a household name with his quirky sense of humour and relatable content.

Despite IGL garnering over 20 million views per episode, the show hasn't attracted significant attention from major brands—until now.

Raina's newfound popularity has landed him a lucrative brand deal with fast-food giant KFC, a move that is sure to elevate his presence in the brand space.

In the latest commercial, Raina shares the screen with fellow stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki. The duo's comedic chemistry shines as they engage in a playful game of table tennis, with witty banter exchanged between them.

At one point, Solanki, joking about his downtime since a roast episode with Raina, teases him about his free time. As the conversation flows, Aashish jokingly asks about the financials of the brand deal, adding humour to the scene.

The commercial takes an unexpected turn when Sharon Verma, another comedian who became a fan favourite on IGL, makes her entry.

As the advertisement progresses, Raina reveals that KFC is promoting some of their "superhero" products, which sparks more amusing exchanges among the trio.

Verma, asks whether she has any lines in the reel, and Raina quips that her one-liner is, in fact, her line in the ad.

The ad concludes with Sharon suggesting that the trio show off the KFC products they're enjoying. But in true comedic fashion, Solanki and Raina humorously refuse to eat, citing reasons like not having brushed their teeth and not being paid enough.