Seoul to Indian Soul! How PepsiCo's cracking the snacks market with pop culture and fusion flavours

As Korean culture continues its global takeover, from K-dramas and K-beauty to K-snacks - India’s FMCG giants are tapping into this wave with their own fusion innovations.

Before the K-craze, however, Chinese was the flavour of the majors. PepsiCo India, in collaboration with Tata Consumer Products, earlier this year had launched Kurkure Ching’s Schezwan Chutney Flavour. The company claims the partnership to be more than just a marketing gimmick, a strategic move rooted in evolving consumer tastes.

Speaking to Storyboard18, Aastha Bhasin, Category Lead - Kurkure at PepsiCo India, said, “This collaboration started off as a product innovation, not just a marketing move. Our aim was to serve a flavor experience that felt familiar yet exciting for the Indian palette.”

According to the market research firm, Statista, the snack food market in India is poised for significant growth, with revenue projected to reach USD 1.61 billion in 2025. Over the next four years, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.77%, culminating in a projected market volume of USD 2.52 billion by 2029. In India, the number of snack food consumers is anticipated to grow to 51.2 million users by 2029, with user penetration rising from 2.6% in 2025 to 3.5% over the same period.

Korean flavor in Indian soul!

While Indo-Chinese is already deeply entrenched in India’s street food culture, it’s the Korean wave that’s now influencing food trends in deeper ways. Bhasin acknowledges this shift. She said, “Recently, we launched a Lay’s Korean flavor and that’s live in the market. Korean culture has entered not just what we watch or wear, but what we eat. It’s the same trajectory that Chinese cuisine took years ago.”

This aligns with a broader pattern as consumers, especially younger audiences, across metros and Tier 2 cities, are seeking global flavors with an Indian twist. PepsiCo sees this as an opportunity to localize the global. “Aspirations today are not limited to metros. Trends may begin there, but they quickly cascade into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Fusion flavors like desi Chinese or Korean appeal across the board,” Bhasin noted.

As per the company, the Schezwan Chutney Kurkure marks a unique collaboration between two powerhouses, PepsiCo and Tata, which Bhasin says was driven by one shared objective of consumer delight. “This was a full-circle collab—right from R&D to joint marketing efforts. What makes us proud is how two competing FMCG giants came together by keeping the consumer at the center,” she shared.

Distribution and Market Penetration

As with the flavor strategy, distribution too is designed to be inclusive and expansive. From kirana stores to quick commerce platforms, the new flavors are reaching consumers wherever they snack. “It’s not just a metro or digital phenomenon. We’re seeing a widespread response from geographies and channels alike,” Bhasin explained. While she refrained from sharing exact media spend splits, she confirmed that a multimedia approach, across TV, print, digital, and outdoor, is central to their campaign.