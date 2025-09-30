Skyesports and IICT Sign MoU to drive E-sports education and industry growth in India

Skyesports, India’s leading esports plus gaming IP and community builder, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to accelerate the integration of esports into India’s academic and professional landscape.

The MoU was formalised at the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The signing aligns with IDGS’ rebrand to the Indian Digital Gaming & Esports Society (IDGES), which underscores a sharper focus on esports as part of India’s broader digital gaming and AVGC-XR agenda.

The collaboration aims to strengthen academic–industry linkages, create pathways for student engagement, and position India as a hub for global-standard esports talent, research, and innovation.

Through the MoU, Skyesports and IICT will work across six focus areas:

● Esports Curriculum and Training: Co-developing academic and professional programs in esports, including tournament management, production, game strategy, shout casting, and player well-being.

● Student Engagement: Providing pathways for IICT students to participate in tournaments through internships, volunteering, and live projects.

● Joint Events: Co-hosting tournaments, hackathons, and innovation challenges to scout and nurture talent.

● Research and Policy Advocacy: Conducting research on the socio-economic impact of esports and supporting responsible industry growth.

● Infrastructure Support: Advising on the setup of esports arenas, broadcast facilities, and gaming labs.

● Incubation and Start-Ups: Supporting gaming and esports start-ups with mentorship, industry connections, and visibility.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, said: “At Skyesports, our mission has always been to create opportunities — from grassroots tournaments that gave aspiring players their first stage, to working with governments on inclusive policies for esports. This collaboration with IICT, signed at the IDGS AGM as India sharpens its focus on esports, is the next step in that journey. Together, we will take our experience into academia, build structured pathways, and deliver sustainable careers for the next wave of Indian talent.”

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) is a National Centre of Excellence dedicated to the AVGC-XR sector, unveiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at WAVES 2025 earlier this year. Envisioned as the IIT/IIM equivalent for creative technologies, IICT brings together academia, government, and industry leaders to build world-class programs, research, and infrastructure for animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and extended reality.

Dr Vishhwas Deosskar, CEO, IICT, added, “At IICT, we believe the future of education lies in aligning academia with emerging industries. This collaboration with Skyesports allows us to integrate esports into our curriculum, giving students hands-on exposure, research opportunities, and pathways to global careers. Together, we aim to position India not just as a participant but as a leader in the global esports and gaming ecosystem.”

The MoU will be effective for one year, with provisions for extension based on mutual agreement.