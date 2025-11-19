VML names Rakesh Chawla CEO of India-based enterprise solutions hub

Rakesh Chawla said he looked forward to working closely with clients to help them innovate more boldly, move faster and achieve ambitious goals, adding that the combination of VML’s creative vision.

VML has appointed Rakesh Chawla as CEO of its Enterprise Solutions Hub (ES Hub) in India, strengthening the agency’s push to accelerate technology-driven business solutions that support client growth and global innovation. As head of one of VML’s fastest expanding technology hubs, Chawla will focus on enabling clients to harness the ES Hub’s engineering capabilities, delivery excellence and emerging technologies, including agentic and generative AI. The Hub is designed to merge creativity with technology to unlock new business opportunities and deliver measurable impact.

Operating as a global centre of excellence, the Enterprise Solutions Hub works closely with strategists, creatives and technologists across VML’s worldwide network, ensuring that clients in any market can access scalable, high-quality solutions tailored to their needs.

As per The Economic Times, Chawla joins with extensive experience in building and leading high-performing technology teams for global organisations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Sears and IBM. VML said his background in establishing Global Delivery Centres and fostering a human-first engineering culture will enhance the Hub’s commitment to speed, scale, quality and deeper client partnership.

YiChung Tay, CEO of VML APAC, stated that Chawla’s leadership will give clients greater access to cutting-edge technology and creative thinking delivered with precision, while raising the bar for partnership and business outcomes across markets.

Chawla said he looked forward to working closely with clients to help them innovate more boldly, move faster and achieve ambitious goals, adding that the combination of VML’s creative vision and the Hub’s engineering expertise would deliver solutions that genuinely advance business and customer impact.

Symon Hammacott, Chief Experience Officer, APAC, informed that clients increasingly seek partners who understand their challenges and can deliver meaningful, measurable results, and noted that by putting people and innovation at the centre, the Hub helps transform bold ideas into business growth

