Google appeals US Supreme Court to block Fortnite maker Epic Games’ app store ruling

ADVERTISEMENT
Alphabet’s Google has urged the US Supreme Court to pause major elements of a federal judge’s order that would force significant changes to its Google Play Store, as it prepares to appeal a lawsuit filed by Fortnite developer Epic Games.
In a filing submitted late Wednesday, Google described the judge’s order as “unprecedented” and warned it could cause reputational harm and a competitive disadvantage if enforced, as per a Reuters report. The injunction, originally issued by a California federal court last year, mandates that Google allow users to download rival app stores through Play, make Play’s app catalog accessible to competitors, and permit developers to include external links in apps, bypassing Google’s billing system.
Google emphasized that these changes could impact more than 100 million U.S. Android users and 500,000 developers, urging the Supreme Court to decide on a temporary hold by October 17. The company plans to file its full appeal by October 27, potentially allowing the justices to review the case during their 2025-2026 term, beginning October 6.