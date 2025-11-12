Nazara’s Absolute Sports secures Mumbai Franchise in Indian Pickleball League for Rs 5 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Nazara Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Absolute Sports Private Limited, on Wednesday said it has signed a franchise agreement with PWR Indian League and Tour Pvt Ltd to acquire the rights to operate and manage the Mumbai franchise in the upcoming Indian Pickleball League.
The agreement, executed on November 12, 2025, grants Absolute Sports an exclusive licence to run the Mumbai team, along with rights to develop and maintain the franchise’s website and social media channels.
As part of the deal, Absolute Sports will pay an annual non-refundable franchise fee of up to Rs 5 crore, with an 8% annual escalation for each subsequent season.
Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports globally, and is rapidly gaining traction in India among both recreational and competitive players. The Indian Pickleball League aims to build an organised ecosystem and expand the sport’s popularity nationwide.
Absolute Sports marks Nazara’s entry into the emerging pickleball league format through this partnership.