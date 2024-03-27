Talented, Britannia Good Day and Myntra collaborate to create a 'Bank of Small Wins', putting 'money' in 1 lakh random pockets

Finding forgotten money in pockets rarely happens in an age of digital payments. Digital payments have made life more convenient, but less surprising. To resurrect this small win for a whole new generation, Talented Agency turned to Britannia Good Day - India’s favourite cookie brand, that’s all about celebrating the small wins, and asked them to put their money where their mouth is… or where their consumers’ pockets are.

Thus was born the ‘The Bank of Small Wins’ - a guerilla activation that’s entering pockets. Britannia Good Day printed their own currency (worth Rs 15 lakhs), in denominations ranging from Rs10 to Rs2000, each adorned with designs inspired by the memorable packs of Britannia Good Day and stuffed into lakhs of pockets across India.

Starting with 1 lakh random pockets across Myntra’s collection: in random jeans, trousers, pyjamas, you name it. It’s Cash on Delivery. Literally. And right after, in thousands of pockets across the clothes that arrive at India’s biggest laundry chain, U Clean & one of India’s biggest thrift stores - Bombay Closet Cleanse.

New Pockets with Myntra. Freshly ironed pockets with U-Clean. And pre-loved pockets with Bombay Closet Cleanse. The Bank of Small Wins has been remonetising every kind of pocket out there.

And while the ‘bank’ might not be real, the value of the currency is. Every note from The Bank of Small Wins is redeemable for actual currency (through a UPI cashback). In a tease, Britannia Good Day has also hinted at the possibility of a massive Rs50,000 note hidden in one of these pockets, somewhere!

Each note contains bonus small wins, cleverly crafted to offer a touch of whimsy and practicality to any social situation - whether it's turning a meeting into an email or sidestepping the dreaded 'Shaadi' conversation with parents, these bonus wins add an extra layer of charm to every discovery.

Some of these notes will also have random scribbles on them that make the receiver even luckier - right from secret autographs of an Indian sportstar, to a secret phone number that will award the user with 3 months of free Britannia Good Day packs!

“Cookie Dough is meeting Real Dough! To take Britannia Good Day from the Indian kitchen to the Indian wardrobe was unexpected. We hope buying pants or giving them for laundry will never feel the same again. The Bank of Small Wins is a guerilla activation, a media innovation and a cross-brand collaboration… all rolled into one, and one of the freshest interpretations of Britannia Good Day’s brand platform of Everyday Small Wins,” Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia.

“Is Britannia Good Day now a fashion brand? A Cashanova? Probably! To get fashion and cookies together to save the world’s greatest small win, is no small feat. Digital payments killed that small win, and Britannia Good Day is now resurrecting it. Through the world’s smallest media touchpoint… pockets! To think that there could be a Britannia Good Day ad hiding in your pocket was both hilarious and thrilling. Both Aww and Awe. This insight and idea is relatable to every human being on Earth - and we’ve been joking about how Britannia Good Day should go global just so every currency - Euro, Yen, Dollar - gets a taste of The Bank of Small Wins. It’s the prettiest looking currency out there!” said Sanket Audhi and Aatif Shaikh, Creatives at Talented.