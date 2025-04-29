Tata's Trent reports 56.24% decline in consolidated profit in Q4 FY25

India's apparel, accessories, and footwear retailer Trent Limited has announced Quarter 4 results for the fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday.

The Tata Group subsidiary reported a 46.5 percent decline in standalone net profit in the March quarter of FY25 year-on-year. According to Trent's stock exchange filing, Trent posted a profit of Rs 349.92 crore in Q4 FY 25 compared to Rs 654.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Overall, the Operating EBIT margin for Q4FY25 was 9.3% (8.3% for Q4FY24).

On a sequential basis, the profit dropped by 25.44 percent. In Q3 FY25, Trent reported a profit of Rs 469.33 crore.

Overall, in fiscal year 2025, the standalone profit of the parent company of Zudio and Westside increased to Rs 1,584.84 crore--up 10.37 percent YoY (FY24: Rs 1,435.82 crore).

Trent's total income in the March quarter saw an increase of 29% to Rs 4,203.14 crore versus Rs 3,260.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the retail subsidiary of Tata Group saw a 56.24% decline in profit in Q4 FY 25. It profit plunged from Rs 712.09 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 311.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

The retailer said that Westside.com, along with Tata Neu platform witnessed significant traction and growth. In FY25, online revenues grew by 43% and contributed to over 6% of Westside revenues.

According to the company, Trent opened 40 Westside and 244 Zudio stores and consolidated 24 Westside & Zudio stores each. As of 31st March, the store portfolio included 248 Westside, 765 Zudio (including 2 stores in the UAE) and 30 stores across other lifestyle concepts, Trent added.