India may surpass US as OpenAI’s largest market, says Sam Altman at GPT-5 launch

OpenAI on Thursday introduced GPT-5, the latest version of the artificial intelligence system that powers ChatGPT, positioning the upgrade as a leap forward in coding and “agentic” capabilities. Sam Altman, the company’s chief executive, called GPT-5 “our best model yet for coding and agentic tasks,” and pointed to India’s surging appetite for artificial intelligence as a major driver of growth.
“India is our second-largest market in the world after the U.S., and it may well become our largest market,” Mr. Altman said during a media briefing. “It’s incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable.”
Altman said the company was working with local partners to make its products more effective and affordable for Indian users, and that he planned to visit the country in September. “We’ve been paying a lot of attention here given the rate of growth,” he said.
The GPT-5 model, according to Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, offers improved comprehension in more than a dozen Indian languages, including several regional tongues. “That’s really exciting because, as Sam mentioned, India is a priority market for us,” Turley said.
The new system is available in three versions — GPT-5, GPT-5-mini and GPT-5-nano — through the company’s API, allowing developers to balance performance, cost and speed.
In a blog post, OpenAI said, “While GPT-5 in ChatGPT is a system of reasoning, non-reasoning, and router models, GPT-5 in the API platform is the reasoning model that powers maximum performance in ChatGPT. Notably, GPT-5 with minimal reasoning is a different model than the non-reasoning model in ChatGPT, and is better tuned for developers. The non-reasoning model used in ChatGPT is available as gpt-5-chat-latest."
The rollout of GPT-5 began on August 7 for free, Plus, and Pro users.