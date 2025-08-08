From Punchline to Partnership: Vijay Sales joins forces with Biswa Kalyan Rath

ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay Sales has pulled off a marketing coup, turning a stand-up joke at its expense into a witty collaboration with the very comedian who made it.
In one of his past sets, comic Biswa Kalyan Rath had poked fun at the electronics retailer’s straightforward name, calling it so plain that it was funny and yet admitting that was exactly why he liked it. Rather than take offence, Vijay Sales leaned into the gag, inviting Rath to co-create a self-aware Instagram reel that’s part ad, part absurdist sketch.
The reel begins with Rath outside a Vijay Sales outlet, explaining that the brand reached out after seeing his routine. Inside, he fixates on a single question, “Who designed the logo?”, but the staff keeps steering him toward tempting product deals.
First headphones, then a Smart TV, then an iPhone upgrade. Each pitch is so persuasive that Rath ends up saying “Pack kar do” every time, despite insisting he doesn’t need any of it.
Just when it seems he’ll never get an answer, the logo itself springs to life, speaking in a surreal, omniscient voice. “Nobody made me. I simply am. Like flora and fauna,” it proclaims, mixing mock philosophy with Gen Z slang like “No cap, bro” and even questioning Rath’s IIT credentials.
The exchange ends with a playful twist, the word “Trust” dropped in as the final word.
