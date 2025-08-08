Zepto rolls out 10-minute online medicine delivery in select cities

ADVERTISEMENT
Zepto has officially stepped into the e-pharmacy segment with the launch of Zepto Pharmacy, a service promising to deliver essential medicines within 10 minutes.
The offering is now live in select areas of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, marking a significant diversification for the quick commerce startup, which built its reputation on instant grocery delivery.
Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, said the move was the result of a year-long effort. "Over the past 12 months, the team has worked tirelessly to perfect the customer experience, supply chain, and compliance at a small scale,” he said. “Our objective is to keep operational standards extremely high and not scale too rapidly given the complexity of this category."
The e-pharmacy space brings its own set of challenges - from stringent regulatory compliance to temperature-sensitive logistics and mandatory prescription validation. Palicha stressed that operational excellence, rather than aggressive expansion, will guide the company's growth in this sector.
"If we execute well, we believe this service can seriously improve the lives of millions of customers across the country and help make important medicines easier to access when we need them the most,” he added.
