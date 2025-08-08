Mast or Meh: NAVI, MobiKwik, Sebamed – who slayed the brief and who just played?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us - but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts.

That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Deconstruct

Deconstruct’s latest ad featuring Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija (aka The Rebel Kid) is a smart, slick mix of satire, self-awareness, and skin science. Staged as a chill podcast chat, the reel doesn’t try too hard - which is exactly why it works. Both Raina and Makhija lean into their shared past with a wink-and-nudge humour that’s sharp without being bitter. It’s rare to see product plugs wrapped in cultural commentary that doesn’t feel forced. Props to Deconstruct for tapping into creators who bring their own unfiltered flavour and turning online drama into a dewy, well-moisturised punchline.

Meh

Brand: Hershey India

Hershey India’s Raksha Bandhan campaign tries to modernize tradition but ends up serving the same old emotional fudge. It checks every box – sisters, friends, and dads – but with zero spark. The film is all fluff, no flavour. It’s a montage of predictable moments with no story, no bite, and nothing memorable. Just syrupy sentiment in a shiny wrapper.

Mast

Brand: NAVI

Agency: Sideways

Navi Technologies has hit the sweet spot with its latest ad campaign for Navi UPI - and it’s anything but boring fintech fare. Titled “Some things grow unbelievably fast,” the campaign takes a delightfully weird and witty turn to show just how quickly the app has climbed the ranks in India’s crowded digital payments space. Conceptualised by Sideways, the ads lean into absurd humour and surreal visuals (think: things growing way too fast, way too soon), making the point loud and clear. Touché!

Mast

Brand: Canva

Agency: OML Entertainment

Canva’s latest ad doesn’t just talk design – it feels it. The ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ campaign cuts the jargon and goes straight for the gut. Fetauring the ever-charming Dalip Tahil as a washed-up magician grandpa and a sweet granddaughter armed with a laptop and Canva, the ad is a quiet, relatable reminder that design can mend more than just slides and posters – it actually patch up families too.

Mast

Brand: Tata Tea Premium

Agency: Creativeland Asia

Tata Tea Premium’s 2025 Independence Day campaign is a vibrant tribute to India’s folk art. The brand teams up with Kaushalam to create hand-painted kettles showcasing styles like Warli, Madhubani, and Phulkari – turning everyday tea into a canvas of culture. The AI-powered brand film, voiced by the ever versatile Piyush Mishra, adds a modern flair without losing the heart. It’s a crisp, clever blend of tradition and tech – rooted, refreshing, and right on brew.

Mast

Brand: MobiKwik

MobiKwik’s Raksha Bandhan campaign, #TraditionSeHatke, does a neat job of flipping the script on sibling love. Instead of the usual ritual of sisters tying a Rakhi and brothers dishing out cash or gifts like it’s an ATM transaction, this ad brings in a refreshing two-way vibe – thank you, modern siblinghood! The film hits a sweet emotional chord, with a broader penning a heartfelt note to his sister, not just for tying a thread but for being his personal cheer squad through life. And the best part? He gifts her Digital Gold – not just smart, but symbolic. It’s not flashy or overdone, just thoughtful and well-executed.

Mast

Brand: Sebamed

Agency: Leo India

Sebamed’s latest Baby Sebamed campaign is a gentle punch to the gut - in the best way possible. With real visuals of smiling foetuses (yes, actual foetuses!), it ditches the usual soft-focus baby clichés and dives deep – literally - into the womb. It’s raw, real, and refreshingly science-backed.

Meh

Brand: MILKMAID