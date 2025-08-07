Instagram's 'repost' and 'map' features face major backlash. Here's why

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has announced a series of updates to Instagram, unveiling features like a repost button, a location-based Instagram Map, and a redesigned 'Friends' section.
While these updates are meant to make the platform more interactive and discovery-friendly, many users online are calling out Instagram for lacking originality - again.
What's New on Instagram?
Instagram now lets users repost public reels and feed posts from other accounts directly to their own followers. These reposts appear under a dedicated 'Reposts' tab on a user's profile and may also be pushed into followers' feeds.
For creators, this opens up more visibility. Shared content can now reach people who don't follow them, expanding their reach beyond their direct audience.
How to Repost on Instagram:
- Tap the repost icon on any public reel or post.
- Use the thought bubble to add an optional note.
- Tap save to repost.
Instagram Map
Another addition is the Instagram Map - a feature that allows users to share and explore geo-tagged posts and reels. The map shows where friends are and what they're sharing, making it easier to discover content based on location. It's a move that could help influencers and brands connect with local audiences or highlight trending posts.
Redesigned Friends Section
Instagram also rolled out a redesigned "Friends" section aimed at highlighting closer connections and potentially making it easier to manage and interact with followers and mutuals.
Mixed Reactions from Users
Social media was quick to criticize the platform for continuing a trend of adopting features from rival apps. The Repost feature, in particular, drew comparisons to X, while the location-based discovery element echoed Snapchat's Snap Map.
“First it was Stories (Snapchat), then Reels (TikTok), now reposts (Twitter). Instagram’s whole personality is borrowed,” one user commented on X.
Another wrote, “Instagram wanna be TikTok so bad you can repost reels now.”
A third added: “Instagram is now certified Twitter, it already had tweets as memes and now repost feature."