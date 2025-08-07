TCS salary hikes from September | New Instagram feature gets backlash | IAMAI raises concerns

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

TCS to implement salary hikes for 80% of workforce from September 1

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it will roll out compensation increases for approximately 80% of its workforce, effective September 1, 2025, even as the company prepares to lay off around 12,000 employees over the course of the year.

The decision was communicated via an internal email sent on Wednesday by Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep. “We are pleased to announce a compensation revision for all eligible associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent, covering 80% of our workforce. This will be effective September 1, 2025,” the email said, thanking employees for their “dedication and hard work” as the company embarks on a future-focused transformation.

The specific extent of the salary hikes has not yet been disclosed.

IAMAI raises concerns over DPDP Act clause impacting AI model training in India; flags threat to AI innovation

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has said in a submission to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that ambiguities in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) surrounding the processing of publicly available personal data might pose practical challenges for AI companies, particularly those using large datasets for training their models.

In its submission, copy of which Storyboard18 has seen, IAMAI pointed out that requiring AI companies to determine whether all publicly accessible personal data had been voluntarily made available by data principals themselves was practically unfeasible.

Even where personal data is shared publicly to comply with a legal obligation, it may be re-shared or resurface online through various means well after the initial legal disclosure, making it difficult for AI companies to process such data.

Instagram's 'repost' and 'map' features face major backlash. Here's why

Meta has announced a series of updates to Instagram, unveiling features like a repost button, a location-based Instagram Map, and a redesigned 'Friends' section.

While these updates are meant to make the platform more interactive and discovery-friendly, many users online are calling out Instagram for lacking originality - again.

What's New on Instagram?

Instagram now lets users repost public reels and feed posts from other accounts directly to their own followers. These reposts appear under a dedicated 'Reposts' tab on a user's profile and may also be pushed into followers' feeds.

For creators, this opens up more visibility. Shared content can now reach people who don't follow them, expanding their reach beyond their direct audience.

Bajaj Auto to electrify Pulsar and Boxer brands, eyes expansion into EV motorcycle segment

Bajaj Auto is set to take a major leap in its electric vehicle (EV) journey by bringing its iconic Pulsar and Boxer brands into the electric motorcycle segment, CNBC-TV18 reported. The move marks a significant shift as the company looks to expand beyond its current stronghold in electric scooters and three-wheelers.

CNBC-TV18 reported that Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, confirmed the development, calling it the company’s next strategic step in the EV space.

“Bajaj Auto is working with the Boxer brand and the Pulsar brand to develop a commuter electric motorcycle and a sports electric motorcycle,” Bajaj said. “This is a segment where we are not exactly the market leader, or overwhelmingly the market leader,” he added, suggesting Bajaj Auto sees room for disruption.

IPG lays off 2,400 employees as Omnicom merger reshapes workforce

Advertising holding company Interpublic Group (IPG) has cut 2,400 jobs globally since the beginning of the year, amounting to roughly 4.5% of its workforce, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The job reductions come as IPG moves forward with its planned merger with rival Omnicom Group.

IPG eliminated 1,500 roles in the first quarter of 2025, followed by an additional 900 in the second quarter through June 30. The layoffs affected executive, regional, and account management positions, along with staff in administration, creative, and media production departments. When approached by Campaign, IPG confirmed the 2,400 figure but declined to provide further comment.

The cuts are part of a broader restructuring initiative announced earlier this year by CEO Philippe Krakowsky. Speaking on an investor call in February following IPG’s 2024 full-year results, Krakowsky said the restructure would help the company save approximately $250 million in 2025. These savings are expected to have minimal overlap with the $750 million (£564 million) in “synergies” anticipated from the merger with Omnicom.