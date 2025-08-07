Bajaj Auto to electrify Pulsar and Boxer brands, eyes expansion into EV motorcycle segment

ADVERTISEMENT
Bajaj Auto is set to take a major leap in its electric vehicle (EV) journey by bringing its iconic Pulsar and Boxer brands into the electric motorcycle segment, CNBC-TV18 reported. The move marks a significant shift as the company looks to expand beyond its current stronghold in electric scooters and three-wheelers.
CNBC-TV18 reported that Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, confirmed the development, calling it the company’s next strategic step in the EV space.
“Bajaj Auto is working with the Boxer brand and the Pulsar brand to develop a commuter electric motorcycle and a sports electric motorcycle,” Bajaj said. “This is a segment where we are not exactly the market leader, or overwhelmingly the market leader,” he added, suggesting Bajaj Auto sees room for disruption.
The announcement signals Bajaj’s intention to leverage the deep-rooted equity of its motorcycle brands, Pulsar, known for its performance and youth appeal, and Boxer, a workhorse model popular in commuter and export markets, for its next EV phase. While timelines, features and production volumes remain under wraps, the decision aligns with Bajaj Auto’s vision to offer a full-spectrum EV portfolio.
Bajaj Auto already holds leadership positions in the electric scooter and three-wheeler markets with the Chetak and GoGo models. The foray into electric motorcycles is seen as a natural extension, aiming to fill a critical gap in India’s evolving EV ecosystem.
Beyond motorcycles, the company is also planning to expand its electric scooter lineup. A new scooter platform, originally scheduled for launch earlier, has now been deferred to Q3 or Q4 of FY26 due to global supply chain constraints, particularly the shortage of rare earth magnets essential for EV manufacturing.
Read More: Bajaj Auto Q1 profit rises 13.8% to Rs 2,210 crore; EVs contribute over 20% to domestic sales