Deepinder Goyal responds to Trump's tariffs on India: 'Decide to become world's largest unapologetic superpower'

As global tensions flare following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% additional tariff on Indian imports - raising the total tariff burden to 50% - Indian entrepreneur Deepinder Goyal took to social media with a powerful message on national ambition and resilience.
"Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India," wrote Goyal, founder and CEO of food delivery platform Zomato.
His post quickly gained traction, resonating with many who view the latest U.S. trade move yet another example of global economic pressure.
Goyal's response comes amid a high-voltage geopolitical backdrop. The White House has cited India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil as the rational behind the new tariffs - a move that has drawn sharp reactions from Indian businesses, trade bodies, and policy analysts.
Calling out what he described as habitual "bullying" by global powers, Goyal asserted that India must chart its own path forward. "The only way to do that," he said, "is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest, most unapologetic superpower. In economy, in technology, in defense, and most importantly, in ambition."
Goyal's post earned plenty of support from social media users. "Well said Deepinder," said one user. Another echoed the sentiment, "Absolutely correct. Well Said. India has talent, skill, and the will to be self sufficient and reliant."
Another user added, "Great perspective."
"Your reflections here are both timely and insightful. In a rapidly changing world, your reminder that every few years we are given the chance to recalibrate our perspectives—and perhaps rediscover what truly matters—is both grounding and inspiring. Thank you for encouraging us to take thoughtful pauses, and to lead with purpose through life’s evolving chapters," wrote one user.