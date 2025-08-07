Sun TV Network ad revenue drops by 11.3% to Rs 290 crore in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Sun TV Network, on Thursday, reported its Quarter 1 result for the fiscal year 2026. The media company reported a 5.3% decline in profit while revenue dropped by 1.75% in the quarter ended on 30 June 2025.
Sun TV Network's profit dropped from Rs 559.67 crore in Q1 FY24 to Rs 529.21 crore in Q1 FY26. The revenue from operations of the company declined from 1,313.55 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 1,290.28 crore in Q1 FY26. Moreover, television broadcasters' advertisement revenue also shrunk to Rs 290 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 323.77 crore--an 11.3% year-on-year decline.
However, the domestic subscription revenue of the multilingual TV broadcaster for the quarter increased to Rs 470.12 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 425.79 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Sun TV Network, which operates Satellite Television Channels across seven languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Marathi, and Hindi, saw a 22.3% surge in its operating expenses during the June quarter to Rs 252.17 crore, while cricket franchise fees reduced to 94.38 crore.
The company owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League, SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League, and the Digital OTT Platform Sun NXT.
In June this year, the media company was in the headlines regarding family feud between Maran brothers. Former Union Minister and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran had reportedly sent a legal notice to his brother Kalanithi Maran. The notice alleged that Kalanthi was engaged in "fraudulent practices", including "money laundering", and demanded the restoration of Sun TV Network's shareholding to the original structure established in 2003, invoking the legacy of their late father, SN Maran (better known as Murasoli Maran) and MK Dayalu, wife of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
Later, Sun TV Network informed exchanges that reports of the feud between its promoters, the Maran family, are a personal matter and don't have an impact on the business of the company or its day-to-day functioning.