Ankush Bahuguna bakes tiramisu with Selena Gomez at Rare Beauty event, says "We're besties now"

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian content creator Ankush Bahuguna recently had a once-in-a-lifetime experience in California, baking pistachio tiramisu alongside global superstar Selena Gomez.
The exclusive event, held in Malibu, was hosted by Rare Beauty - the beauty brand founded by Gomez - and featured a select group of international beauty creators.
What made the moment particularly unique was Ankush's distinction as the only Indian and the only male creator invited to the exclusive session.
Taking to social media to share the surreal experience, Ankush posted a carousel of photos and videos, writing, "Yes, that really happened! Baked Tiramisu with @selenagomez like it's no big deal. Yeah, we're besties now! Imagine being the only Indian and the only guy in a room full of beauty creators from all over the globe!"
Set against the picturesque Malibu coast, the experience blended luxury with authenticity. Guests received thoughtfully curated gifts including products from Rare Beauty, Birkenstock slippers, Ray-Ban eyewear, and the newly released perfume.
But the highlight for many, including Bahuguna, was the opportunity to bake alongside Selena Gomez herself and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.
Ankush Bahuguna's journey into digital stardom is as unconventional as it is inspiring.
A trained architect, he pivoted from a corporate path to content creation and carved out a distinct voice in the beauty and lifestyle space - often celebrated for breaking stereotypes around men and makeup.
With over a million followers on Instagram, Ankush has become a prominent name in the Indian creator economy. His appearance at global events like the Cannes Film Festival and this latest collaboration with Selena Gomez further mark his growing international presence.
Also Read: Raj Grover, Shibani Bedi, Ankush Bahuguna: Creators debate long-form vs short-form content