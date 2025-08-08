“Agency bargaining power intact amid media consolidation,” says Tony Harradine, OMG APAC CEO

As the advertising ecosystem continues to evolve with digital disruption, platform consolidation, and intensifying demands for accountability, Tony Harradine, CEO of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Asia Pacific, places measurement, data, and analytics at the center of media transformation.

In a comprehensive view of OMG's strategic direction, Harradine underscores that robust measurement frameworks are not just support systems—they are critical growth enablers, particularly in high-growth, complex markets like India.

India, which Harradine refers to as both a “scaled play” and a “global centre of excellence,” is fast becoming a strategic media solutions hub for OMG’s global operations. “India has moved from being a challenger market to becoming a central pillar of our regional strategy,” Harradine said. Under new leadership, OMG has witnessed its fastest growth in India, with year-on-year figures touching 20%.

“It’s not just about volume anymore. India is already a global centre of excellence for us,” he added. OMG India’s recent momentum—marked by securing 10 new clients in 2025 worth over $40 million, including Atomberg, Oppo, and Brillon—reflects not only its commercial success but its expanding role in deploying global measurement capabilities at scale.

With teams like Analect India powering analytics and data operations, Harradine says India offers unparalleled access to talent and learning ambition, which is crucial for delivering measurement innovation globally.

OMG’s strategy incldues a laser-sharp focus on developing and deploying performance metrics across channels—from traditional TV to OTT, Connected TV (CTV), and influencer marketing. “More and more clients are asking us around multi-mix modelling,” said Harradine, emphasizing the need for multidimensional frameworks that can process six to seven variables, adjusted for both business objectives and available data sets.

In markets such as Korea and Japan, data access can be limited, but Harradine considers India more open, allowing for better alignment of KPIs and measurement protocols. With the surge in CTV adoption, OMG has rolled out tools like the “multi-screen optimizer,” which helps unify reach and frequency metrics across digital and linear platforms—essential for understanding incremental impact. “You need proxies or real data to plug into your measurement tools to assess effectiveness,” he explained.

Challenges in measurement systems

One of the longstanding challenges in digital measurement is the opacity of major platforms such as Google and Meta. Clients are increasingly demanding transparency—not just in where ads appear but also in how performance is measured. OMG’s strategy has been to mitigate the so-called “tech tax” and maximize working media by enforcing quality controls at the point of purchase. This includes exclusion lists and custom audience strategies powered by 1st- and 3rd-party data in privacy-safe environments.

On the content side, Harradine acknowledges industry consolidation—such as the Disney-Star merger—but he dismisses concerns over weakening agency negotiating power. He sees such changes as an evolution in the media supply chain. “Our job is obviously rooted in trying to get the best rates for our clients. But beyond that, innovation and access to great content is 10x more valuable than an additional point of benefit on a media rate,” he argued.

He added that when legacy media players consolidate, new opportunities arise, such as ad-based streaming models from platforms like Netflix and Prime."

Retail media is another frontier where OMG is intensifying its focus. Harradine noted that while India’s retail media infrastructure—particularly Amazon’s—is distinct from global norms, OMG’s acquisition of Flywheel and expansion of commerce capabilities aim to position the agency as a leader in this space. “Media agencies in India haven’t fully hit their stride with retail solutions. I want OMG to be the first to do that,” he said.

Influencer marketing, which Harradine described as a $100 billion industry, is also seeing investment via OMG’s Creo platform. The shift of fashion and beauty brands from traditional to influencer-led campaigns has necessitated new engagement metrics, which OMG is developing using tools such as panel-based eye tracking and attention measurement models from partners like IAS, DV, and Amplified Intelligence.

Cross channel measurement

Despite these innovations, cross-channel measurement and attribution remain major industry pain points. The decline of third-party cookies and tighter privacy regulations have led to significant signal loss, complicating attribution and fragmenting the measurement ecosystem. “We’ve long been at the forefront of integrated cross-channel solutions,” Harradine stated, referring to OMG’s proprietary Omni platform.

Omni connects media, audience, and creative data in real time and supports advanced econometric modelling and machine learning-powered analysis. With over 95% data accuracy achieved through rigorous taxonomy governance, the platform delivers fast, actionable insights—processing billions of data rows in under 30 seconds.

Omni’s capabilities also extend to Unified Attribution, which combines Agile Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) and Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA). While Agile MMM delivers faster, granular ROI insights using machine learning, MTA focuses on platform-level attribution within walled gardens such as Google ADH, Meta AA, and Amazon AMC. This dual approach allows for a clearer picture of incrementality and ensures measurement remains tightly linked to business outcomes.

OMG has strengthened its measurement arsenal through exclusive partnerships. It is one of six launch partners for Google Meridian in APAC, the first to implement Meta’s cleanroom analytics solution, and the region’s inaugural certified partner for TikTok MMM. These collaborations enhance OMG’s ability to connect campaign metrics with tangible business performance across platforms and channels.