TCS becomes the 2nd global IT Services Brand to cross $20 billion in brand value

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has achieved a major milestone by becoming the second global IT services brand to cross a $20 billion valuation in brand value.

The company's brand value is now pegged at an impressive $21.3 billion, reflecting an 826% increase over the past 15 years, according to the Brand Finance IT Services 2025 rankings.

TCS' growth trajectory has been driven by a combination of sustained investments in innovation, a customer-first approach, and strategic marketing initiatives. The company's commitment to creating cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions, while emphasizing ethical practices and long-term impacts, have positioned it as a leader in the IT services industry.

Innovation remains at the core of TCS' growth. The company has focused on delivering AI-driven solutions that optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and make a lasting impact across industries. In line with this vision, TCS has also been focused on sustainability, utilizing digital twin technology to reduce carbon emissions in factories and collaborating with Rolls Royce to develop the world’s first hydrogen-powered aircraft engine.

TCS' emphasis on customer satisfaction has been another key driver of its brand growth. It has been ranked the #1 IT service provider for customer satisfaction in Europe by Whitelane Research, which underscores its ability to build lasting client relationships.

The company’s marketing excellence has also been a significant contributor to its brand value. TCS sponsors 14 major endurance running races worldwide, engaging over 600,000 runners annually. In addition, its digital twin technology has been integrated into initiatives like the Future Athlete Project, which monitors heart function to enhance athlete performance. TCS also collaborates with Jaguar TCS Racing, driving innovation in sustainable technologies and electric mobility.

TCS has strengthened its position as a thought leader in emerging technologies, evident from its AI for Business Study and the TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025, both of which offer valuable insights into the future of AI and e-mobility.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, said: “At Brand finance, we have been tracking TCS for about two decades and I am continually impressed by how the company keeps innovating its business and projecting its brand on the global stage. Their consistent efforts have led them to a milestone year where they’ve become the second company in the industry to ever cross the landmark 20 billion mark in brand value. Congratulations to all the 600K TCSers who proudly carry their brand forward.”