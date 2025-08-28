Temu resumes US shipments as tariff truce kicks in

ADVERTISEMENT
Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has resumed direct shipments from Chinese factories to the US, after temporarily halting services in May. According to Financial Times, Temu has also ramped up its advertising spend in the US, following a trade truce between Washington and Beijing.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration revoked the de minimis exemption, which had allowed goods under USD 800 from China to enter the US duty-free. This led to duties exceeding 100 percent on such imports, prompting Temu to shift fulfillment to American suppliers.
However, a dialogue between US and Chinese officials in May resulted in a temporary easing of tariffs. As per Economic Times, the US agreed to cut extra duties to 30 percent for 90 days, and reduced the rate on small parcels from China to 54 percent. This truce was extended for another 90 days this month.
Despite the temporary relief, starting August 29, the de minimis exemption will end for all countries, subjecting all low-cost imports to tariffs.