American expat’s farewell video goes viral; says she’ll miss 'Swiggy the most'

An American woman’s farewell video capturing her last day in India before relocating has gone viral, striking a chord with thousands online.
Danelle Tiberi, who posts under the handle @global\_momma on Instagram, shared a reel documenting her final 24 hours in the country. In the clip, she noted the things she would miss most—among them, food delivery platform Swiggy’s doorstep convenience, vibrant local fashion and the everyday rhythms of neighbourhood life.
The video begins with Tiberi receiving what she called her “last Swiggy order". It then traces her day as she packed for the move, prepared lunch for her daughter, and sent her off for her final day at school. She is also seen greeting a familiar street dog, finishing a workout with her home trainer, and pausing to admire the view from her balcony.
Later, she visited a local mall, remarking on how much she would miss the colours and diversity of Indian fashion. The day closed with emotional moments—picking up her children, visiting a chocolate shop, meeting friends over wine and laughter, and ending with bedtime stories. “Last day full time living in India!! I am going to miss this place so so much!!” she wrote in the caption.
The post drew a flood of responses from followers and friends. “It was lovely getting to know you! May your journey be extremely safe and comfortable!” one user commented. Others left similar messages, writing, “We will miss you a lot too. Safe travels back!” and “Please let us know whenever you’re back.”