Jio, Airtel announce relief measures for customers in rain-hit J&K, Leh, Himachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT
Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Airtel announce relief for customers affected by heavy rains and severe weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.
To ensure uninterrupted digital access during this period, Jio is implementing the customer-centric measures, it said, adding that prepaid mobile and JioHome subscribers with expiring plans this week would be granted an automatic three-day validity extension.
Postpaid mobile and JioHome users reportedly will receive a 3-day grace period for bill payments, for service continuity without interruption.
Airtel, too, announced special measures to support users in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh where unprecedented rains and extreme weather have severely disrupted telecom services.
Prepaid customers whose plans are expiring this week, will receive a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1 GB data per day, even if they are unable to recharge, according to a PTI report.
”Unprecedented rains and extreme weather have severely disrupted telecom services across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. In these challenging times, staying connected is more important than ever,” Airtel reportedly said.
Airtel said postpaid and broadband customers will get a three-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted services.
Meanwhile, in a post on X, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) has been activated in Jammu & Kashmir.
My thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the heavy rains and landslides in Jammu & Kashmir.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 27, 2025
To ensure people remain connected during this tough time, @DoT_India has activated Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR), allowing users to latch on to any available network. Please…
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the heavy rains and landslides in Jammu & Kashmir.
To ensure people remain connected during this tough time, DoT has activated Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR), allowing users to latch on to any available network," Scindia said.