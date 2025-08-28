Maharashtra govt proposes 10-hour workday, higher overtime cap

ADVERTISEMENT
The Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to increase the daily working hours of employees in private organizations to 10 hours from the existing 9 hours.
In a meeting held on Tuesday, the state’s labour department discussed five proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. Among them is a provision to regulate employees’ working hours in establishments such as shops, hotels, and entertainment venues.
The labour department has proposed that no adult worker should be required or allowed to work in any establishment for more than 10 hours in a day.
It has also suggested that an adult worker may be allowed to work for more than six hours at a stretch only if a half-hour break is included. Currently, the maximum continuous stretch is capped at five hours.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the department has further proposed increasing the permissible overtime for employees from 125 to 144 hours in a three-month period.
At present, the maximum daily working hours, including overtime, are capped at 10.5 hours. However, the department has recommended raising the cap to 12 hours.
Media reports stated that, if passed, these provisions will apply to establishments with 20 or more employees.