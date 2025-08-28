Namma Metro guard’s fall sparks concerns over safety and long working hours

ADVERTISEMENT
The accidental fall of a 52-year-old security guard at the newly inaugurated Ragigudda Metro Station on the Yellow Line has raised questions about the working conditions of personnel deployed at Namma Metro stations and the absence of adequate platform safety infrastructure.
As per a report by The Hindu, the guard—employed through a private agency, had been on long shifts, allegedly working close to 16 hours with minimal rest. The incident, which took place on August 25, has highlighted the strain faced by security staff responsible for managing large crowds at metro stations.
The Hindu reported that extended hours, low pay and little time for rest are common. Many said they often take double shifts to supplement their income, leaving them sleep-deprived and fatigued. Officials from the Karnataka Home Guards also acknowledged the difficulties, noting that metro duty is among the toughest assignments. Guards are expected to remain standing for long hours under strict surveillance, with little flexibility for breaks. Women guards, they added, face particular challenges during menstruation.
Beyond staffing concerns, the incident has reignited debate about passenger safety on platforms. Bengaluru Metro operates on a third rail system, making accidental falls life-threatening. However, only two stations, Majestic Interchange and RV Road, currently have protective railings.
Meanwhile, a senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said the guard reported only giddiness and denied that fatigue caused the fall.
Read More: When Preparation meets Serendipity: How a Mumbai-based founder turned a cafe encounter into a pitch