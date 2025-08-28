ByteDance plans $330 billion employee buyback amid TikTok US sale pressure

ADVERTISEMENT
ByteDance, the Chinese technology giant behind TikTok, is set to launch a new employee share buyback valuing the company at over $330 billion, Reuters reported. The program, expected this autumn, will offer employees $200.41 per share, up 5.5% from the $189.90 per share offered six months ago, reflecting strong revenue growth and financial flexibility.
The buyback comes as ByteDance consolidates its position as the world’s largest social media company by revenue, reporting second-quarter sales of about $48 billion, up 25% year-on-year, primarily driven by its domestic Chinese business. In comparison, Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, generated $42.3 billion in Q1 2025.
The repurchase program allows employees of the privately held company to cash out some holdings and provides liquidity without requiring an initial public offering (IPO). ByteDance has been using its own balance sheet to fund these buybacks, signaling healthy margins and financial strength, unlike many late-stage private companies that rely on external investor capital.
At the same time, ByteDance faces intense political pressure in the United States to divest TikTok. Under a US law passed last year, ByteDance must sell TikTok’s US assets by January 19, 2025, or risk a nationwide ban. President Donald Trump has extended the deadline to September 17, while allowing the company more time to identify a US buyer.
The sale, if finalized, is expected to involve a joint venture of American investors including Susquehanna International Group, General Atlantic, KKR, and Andreessen Horowitz, with ByteDance retaining a minority stake. TikTok’s US business has reportedly been loss-making, unlike its profitable operations elsewhere.
ByteDance is also reportedly preparing a potential standalone app for US users, although it is unclear if a final plan will be implemented amid ongoing trade discussions between Washington and Beijing.