Nothing appoints Himanshu Tandon as VP Business of CMF

ADVERTISEMENT
London-based technology company Nothing has appointed Himanshu Tandon as Vice President of Business of its sub-brand CMF. As per the company, Tandon will oversee global strategy, growth and go-to-market execution, with India positioned as a global hub for expansion.
With its global marketing operations recently relocated to India, the country has emerged as a strategic hub for the brand’s international growth. In line with this vision, the appointment of Himanshu Tandon brings the expertise to accelerate CMF’s growth and establish India as the launchpad for its global expansion.
Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said, “We created CMF to address a gap in the mass-market consumer tech segment, which had become predictable, uninspiring, and overly focused on specs at the expense of the user experience. Himanshu’s proven success in the industry, makes him the ideal leader to drive CMF forward. His strategic insight and deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in shaping CMF’s next phase of growth.”
Himanshu Tandon, VP of Business of CMF, said, “What excites me most about CMF is how it has evolved into a brand that genuinely speaks the language of today’s youth. In this role, my goal is to help CMF become a cultural keystone for Gen Z and young consumers worldwide. It’s an incredible opportunity to join a team that thrives on breaking boundaries, and I’m thrilled to begin this next chapter with CMF.”
Himanshu Tandon brings over eight years of senior leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Country Head at POCO India (Xiaomi Group), where he was the driving force behind the brand’s rise.