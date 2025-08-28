Apple, Samsung send legal notices to Xiaomi over comparative ads

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple and Samsung have issued legal notices to Xiaomi for making allegedly disparaging comparisons in its advertisements in India, targeting their flagship smartphones and televisions, highlighted an ET report.
In March and April, Xiaomi ran full-page print ads comparing its 15 Ultra smartphone to Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, questioning whether the iPhone was truly “the best.” The ads highlighted pricing and specifications in an attempt to position Xiaomi’s offering as superior.
Xiaomi also targeted Samsung with similar tactics, both in the smartphone and television segments. On social media, it compared select Samsung smartphone models with its own. Additionally, it ran print ads contrasting Samsung’s LED TVs with Xiaomi’s QLED TVs, claiming consumers could get “future-ready technology” at a similar price.
According to IDC, Apple and Samsung dominate 95 percent of the premium smartphone market (above Rs 50,000), while Xiaomi holds less than 1 percent. Experts, as per the report, believe Xiaomi's aggressive advertising may have provoked legal responses from its larger rivals.