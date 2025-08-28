Techie laid off weeks after 55 percent salary hike sparks Reddit discussion

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid ongoing tech sector layoffs, a software developer shared his unexpected termination experience on Reddit, triggering widespread discussion.
The techie revealed he was offered Rs 6.5 LPA — a 55 percent hike from his previous ₹4.2 LPA — after clearing six rigorous interview rounds, including system design, DSA, and a round with the CTO. He joined as a backend developer and claimed his performance was praised in the first month.
However, things took a turn when his manager suddenly informed him, “We’re not using the code you’ve written,” despite it running in production. Shortly after, he was laid off with reasons he found unsatisfactory.
With two years of experience and a tech stack that includes Docker, AWS, Python, Golang, Node.js, and Linux, the techie questioned the hiring decision, stating the company had stopped hiring for backend roles altogether.
The Reddit thread sparked speculation, with users suggesting budget constraints, internal favoritism, or hiring miscalculations as possible reasons. One user wrote, “CTO interviewed a 6.5 LPA resource. So I’m guessing, it’s a small startup.”