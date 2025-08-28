RCB breaks silence after 84 days, launches 'RCB Cares' to honour fans after parade tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, returned to social media on Thursday after an 84-day silence, announcing the launch of a new initiative - RCB Cares.
The franchise, which boasts over 21 million Instagram followers and more than 7 million on X, had gone off social media since June 5, a day after a stampede outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 fans dead during the team's victory parade.
In an emotional post, the franchise acknowledged the grief that had kept them away form online activity. "The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief… June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space," the post read.
Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you!— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2025
The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief.
This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you… pic.twitter.com/g0lOXAuYbd
RCB said RCB Cares has been designed as "a platform for meaningful action shaped by our community and fans." The initiative aims to honour the memory of those who lost their lives, provide a space for healing, and engage in community-driven efforts.
"We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka. RCB CARES. And we always will," the post added.
RCB clinched their maiden IPL title on June 3, ending an 18-year wait. However, the triumph was overshadowed by the tragic incident on June 4.
The franchise said more details about RCB Cares will be shared in the coming days.