Trump's new US visa rules: Here's how they could impact Indian students

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian students aspiring to study in the United States may soon face stricter visa rules, as the Trump administration has proposed sweeping changes to limit the duration of stay for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, Reuters reported.
Under the draft regulation, the validity of F visas for students and J visas for exchange programme participants would be capped at four years, replacing the current system that allows stays for the entire course duration.
Similarly, I visas for foreign journalists - currently valid for several years - would be limited to 240 days, and just 90 days for Chinese and Hong Kong passport holders. Extensions may be sought, but they are not automatic and would involve rigorous scrutiny.
For most Indian undergraduate and master's students, the four-year limit aligns with the typical course timeline.
However, those who require additional time due to delays in research, coursework, or thesis completion would be forced to apply for extensions.
Also Read: US to pilot $15,000 visa bond for tourists and business visitors - What it means for Indian travellers
The biggest impact will be on Indian PhD students, whose research generally spans 5-7 years. Under the proposed cap, they would have to navigate the complex extension process midway, adding uncertainty to already demanding academic journeys.
Indian journalists too may face increased bureaucratic hurdles. The new rule would restrict their stay to 240 days at a time, requiring more frequent renewals.
For exchange visitors such as researchers, interns, and doctors on J visas, the same four-year restriction applies, potentially complicating long-term collaborations and medical training programmes.
The Trump administration defended the proposal, stating it aims to improve "monitoring and oversight" of foreign nationals during their stay. This move comes as part of a broader crackdown on legal immigration since President Donald Trump took office.
According to official data, the US had around 1.6 million international students on F visas in 2024, alongside 355,000 exchange visitor visas, and 13,000 media visas issued the same year.