Vimeo Layoffs 2026: Bending Spoons confirms new staff cuts after $1.38B acquisition

Vimeo has confirmed another round of layoffs this week, marking the second time the video platform has reduced staff since September. The latest job cuts come shortly after the company was acquired by Milan-based tech firm Bending Spoons for $1.38 billion in November 2025.

Bending Spoons, which has steadily expanded its digital portfolio through acquisitions, confirmed the layoffs after a Business Insider report highlighted the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts. Vimeo has not disclosed how many employees have been impacted this time, leaving the exact scale of the reductions unclear.

This is the second staff reduction at Vimeo in recent months. In September, the company trimmed 10% of its full-time workforce, citing a need for improved focus and efficiency in an SEC filing. Employees affected by the most recent layoffs said they were not surprised, suggesting the company’s direction under new ownership had already hinted at deeper changes.

Also read: Meta to cut about 10% of Reality Labs workforce, report says

Bending Spoons has a history of major workforce restructuring following acquisitions. The company’s strategy involves acquiring popular digital platforms and integrating them into its portfolio. Its holdings include Evernote, Meetup, and WeTransfer. After purchasing WeTransfer, Bending Spoons reportedly cut 75% of the platform’s staff, a move that raised concerns about how aggressively the company manages costs after acquisitions.

In October, Bending Spoons announced plans to acquire AOL for $1.5 billion, backed by $4 billion in debt financing raised in 2025. The aggressive expansion plan underscores the company’s intent to rapidly grow its media and software presence through large-scale acquisitions.

Also read: AI could take over most coding tasks within a year, Anthropic CEO warns

Vimeo was founded in 2004 as a premium video hosting platform, positioned as an alternative to YouTube. Over the years, it has evolved to serve both creators and businesses, expanding into software services such as virtual events and webinars. Previously owned by media holding company IAC, Vimeo was spun off as a public company in May 2021.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 12:32 PM