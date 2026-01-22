Davos 2026: India key to Meta’s wearable and AI device push, says CTO Andrew Bosworth

India is a hugely important market for Meta’s wearable and artificial intelligence device strategy, the company’s chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth said in an interaction with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21.

Bosworth said Meta is keen to bring more of its wearable devices to India, noting that demand has been strong, but added that the company is not yet in a position to commit to a specific timeline. He stated that the delay is due to a mix of internal factors such as manufacturing and deployment, as well as market-specific challenges within India, and said the company is actively working through these issues.

India is Meta’s largest user market globally, with a combined monthly user base of more than one billion across its platforms, Bosworth said, while adding that the market also presents significant complexity. He noted that India has more than 40 languages spoken across the country and uneven distribution infrastructure, which makes consistent product rollouts more challenging.

Over the past two years, Meta has increased its focus on smart glasses, which have emerged as a surprise success for the company. The Ray-Ban Meta line of smart glasses has sold more than two million units globally since its launch in 2023. Meta introduced the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India in May 2025, marking its first major hardware push in the country. The devices are available through Flipkart, Amazon India, Ray-Ban.com and leading optical and sunglass retailers nationwide.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses were first unveiled globally in September 2023, following the launch of Ray-Ban Stories in 2021. Meta develops the smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban. In September 2025, Meta also unveiled Ray-Ban Display glasses, its first smart glasses featuring a high-resolution display and a neural band designed to enable user interaction.

Bosworth said smart glasses are central to Meta’s broader AI ambitions, with chief executive Mark Zuckerberg previously stating that AI glasses would be the primary way superintelligence is integrated into daily life. However, Bosworth said glasses will not be the only form factor, adding that Meta is actively prototyping a wide range of AI-enabled devices.

He said the company is experimenting with multiple form factors including pendants, pens, pins, wrist-based devices and other concepts, and noted that Meta has dedicated internal teams working across these ideas.

Bosworth said the long-term value of AI devices will come from their ability to gain richer context about the world. He explained that visual information is particularly important, pointing to the human brain’s visual cortex as the largest sensory processing area, and said this makes vision a highly efficient way to acquire information, which will be crucial for AI systems.

He added that audio represents the next major opportunity for AI devices, allowing information to be delivered to users in an audible and intuitive way. Bosworth said audio-visual interaction will likely become the primary mode through which humans relate to AI systems and through which AI best understands user intent.

Looking ahead, Bosworth said AI devices could eventually give users what he described as superhuman abilities across hearing, vision, cognition and memory. He added that such devices could become so integral that users may feel disadvantaged without them, drawing a comparison to the reliance of people who need prescription glasses to function on par with those who do not.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 12:43 PM