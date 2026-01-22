Maharashtra to develop Innovation City near Navi Mumbai airport with $11 billion Tata investment

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, January 22, announced plans to establish an Innovation City near the Navi Mumbai Airport, with the Tata Group expected to invest around $11 billion in the development of the project, he said.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Summit 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Fadnavis said the proposed Innovation City would also include a large data centre and is aimed at bringing global innovation ecosystems to Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.

He said the objective was to position Mumbai as a hub offering a plug-and-play innovation system that could be accessed easily by innovators and enterprises from around the world, adding that Tata Sons had committed $11 billion towards developing the Innovation City and associated infrastructure.

Describing the project as a flagship initiative for the state, the Maharashtra chief minister’s office said the future-ready hub would place Maharashtra at the centre of emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and Global Capability Centres.

The chief minister’s office stated on X, formerly Twitter, that as technology continues to reshape the global economy, Maharashtra is working to build a responsible, world-class innovation ecosystem that would directly benefit citizens and strengthen the state’s long-term economic prospects.

It added that Innovation City has been conceived as a high-impact ecosystem designed to anchor cutting-edge research, breakthrough technologies and innovation-led enterprises, positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of AI-driven growth and next-generation development on the global stage.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 11:21 AM