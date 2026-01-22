Meta’s new AI lab delivers first internal models, CTO says at Davos 2026

Meta’s AI efforts have drawn close scrutiny after CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved to restructure the company’s AI organisation, form a new lab and aggressively recruit top talent with high compensation packages. The shake-up followed criticism of Meta’s Llama 4 model, which lagged rivals as competitors such as Google gained momentum in the AI race.

Meta Platforms’ newly formed artificial intelligence research unit has delivered its first high-profile AI models internally, marking an early milestone in the company’s renewed push to compete at the frontier of AI development, as per a Reuters report.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth said the models developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs team showed strong early promise. The lab was set up last year as part of a broader effort to revamp Meta’s AI leadership and strategy.

“They’re basically six months into the work, not quite even,” Bosworth said, adding that the internal models were already “very good,” though still far from finished.

Media reports late last year said Meta was developing a text-based AI model codenamed “Avocado,” alongside an image- and video-focused model known as “Mango.” Bosworth did not confirm which specific models had been delivered internally.

Meta’s AI efforts have drawn close scrutiny after CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved to restructure the company’s AI organisation, form a new lab and aggressively recruit top talent with high compensation packages. The shake-up followed criticism of Meta’s Llama 4 model, which lagged rivals as competitors such as Google gained momentum in the AI race.

Bosworth cautioned that delivering usable AI systems involves far more than training models. “There’s a tremendous amount of work to do post-training to actually deliver the model in a way that’s usable internally and by consumers,” he said.

He described 2025 as a “tremendously chaotic year” for Meta as it built new infrastructure, expanded computing capacity and procured power to support its AI ambitions. However, he said the company is beginning to see returns from those investments.

Looking ahead, Bosworth said 2026 and 2027 would be critical years for consumer AI, as recent advances have already produced systems capable of handling everyday queries from users and families. The next phase, he said, would focus on translating those capabilities into mass-market products.

Meta has already begun pushing AI-powered consumer devices, including its smart glasses developed in partnership with Ray-Ban, though the company recently paused international expansion of the product to prioritise meeting demand in the United States.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 9:15 AM