Apple set to turn Siri into AI chatbot with iOS 27

Apple has widely been seen as trailing rivals in the race to deploy advanced AI products.

Apple is planning a major overhaul of Siri that could transform the digital assistant into an artificial intelligence chatbot similar to ChatGPT, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the revamped Siri would be integrated into iOS 27 and is expected to be a central focus of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The new version of Siri is internally codenamed Campos and is designed to support both voice and text-based interactions.

The reported shift marks a change in Apple’s earlier public stance on the role of Siri. Apple senior vice-president Craig Federighi had previously said the company did not want Siri to function as a standalone chatbot and instead preferred AI capabilities to be integrated seamlessly into the operating system so they are available whenever users need them. However, Bloomberg reported that Apple’s strategy appears to have evolved as rival AI chatbots gain widespread adoption.

The report also noted that Apple may be feeling increased competitive pressure as OpenAI prepares to enter the hardware market, with the effort being led by former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive.

Apple has widely been seen as trailing rivals in the race to deploy advanced AI products. The company repeatedly delayed the launch of a more personalised version of Siri and spent much of last year evaluating potential AI partnerships, testing technologies from companies including OpenAI and Anthropic, according to earlier reporting. Bloomberg reported that Apple ultimately selected Google’s Gemini as its AI partner, a collaboration that was confirmed by both companies earlier this month.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 9:34 AM