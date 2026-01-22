Despite Apple lawsuit, Jon Prosser shares early renders of iPhone 18 Pro

The most contentious claim concerns the front display, with Prosser suggesting the selfie camera could move from the centre to the top-left corner.

Apple’s long-running battle with product leakers has resurfaced after YouTuber and tipster Jon Prosser, who is currently being sued by the company over alleged leaks related to iOS 26 and its Liquid Glass design language, shared what he claims are early renders of the iPhone 18 Pro months ahead of its expected launch.

Prosser stated that Apple may be planning an unconventional release cycle for its 2026 iPhone lineup. According to him, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch alongside Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18 could be delayed to a spring 2027 release. He also suggested that Apple may pause the iPhone Air line, citing weak sales of the first ultra-thin model, which could push the launch of an Air 2 variant to 2027.

On design, Prosser said the iPhone 18 Pro will closely resemble the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, though Apple is reportedly testing new colour options including burgundy, brown and purple. Internally, the device is expected to be powered by a faster A20 Pro chip. On the camera front, Prosser said Apple is experimenting with a variable aperture system for the main sensor, which would allow the lens to physically adjust to control light intake and depth of field. He cautioned, however, that the feature could be limited to the Pro Max model or dropped entirely before launch.

Another reported change relates to the Camera Control button, with Apple potentially simplifying the input mechanism by removing touch gestures and relying solely on pressure-based controls, which could result in the loss of swipe-based camera functions introduced on recent models.

Prosser further claimed that Apple plans to replace Qualcomm modems with its in-house C2 modem and add satellite-based 5G connectivity, similar to the satellite features already available on the latest Apple Watch models.

The most contentious claim concerns the front display, with Prosser suggesting the selfie camera could move from the centre to the top-left corner, a design approach more commonly seen on Android devices such as the Google Pixel 5. However, several observers believe this may be a misinterpretation, with other reports indicating Apple could move the flood illuminator beneath the display while retaining Face ID components in a smaller, centred cutout.

As with previous leaks, the information should be treated cautiously. Prosser has previously made inaccurate predictions, including around the Apple Watch Series 7 design. Apple has not commented on the claims, and details are unlikely to be confirmed until closer to the expected September launch window, when further rumours are expected to emerge.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 12:33 PM