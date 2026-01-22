TCS eyes AWS, OpenAI tie-ups for 120 MW Navi Mumbai data centre

Tata Consultancy Services is in discussions to onboard hyperscalers, including Amazon Web Services and artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, as anchor customers for its first data centre under development in Navi Mumbai, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The facility is being built through a joint venture with global private equity firm TPG and is expected to be the first project to become operational on the HyperVault platform. The data centre is planned with a capacity of around 120 megawatts and is targeted to go live in approximately 18 months.

Discussions with prospective clients are at an early stage and no binding agreements have been signed so far, sources told Moneycontrol. The focus is on hyperscalers and AI-driven companies seeking large-scale, high-density computing infrastructure in India, the report said.

For TCS, HyperVault marks its first attempt to build a standalone artificial intelligence data centre business, rather than only consuming cloud capacity on behalf of clients. Under the arrangement, TPG is investing up to $1 billion for a minority stake, while TCS will retain majority control. The two partners have committed up to ₹18,000 crore through a combination of equity and debt.

The HyperVault platform is intended to serve hyperscalers, AI enterprises, government clients and group companies, with ambitions extending beyond a single facility in Navi Mumbai.

The move comes as India’s data centre market begins to accelerate. Installed capacity is currently estimated at around 1.5 gigawatts and is projected to exceed 10 gigawatts by 2030, driven by rising cloud adoption, data localisation requirements and growing AI workloads. The sector has attracted close to $94 billion in investments since 2019, leading technology firms and infrastructure investors to secure land and power early.

India is also positioning itself as a potential hub for global AI infrastructure at a time when policy risks are emerging in the United States over the electricity footprint of AI-intensive computing.

