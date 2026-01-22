Davos 2026: Why Google and Anthropic are resisting ads in AI chatbots as OpenAI experiments

Why Google and Anthropic Are Resisting Ads in AI Chatbots as OpenAI Experiments

A sharp divide has emerged among the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies over how, and whether, to monetise AI assistants, as industry leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The debate was triggered after OpenAI announced it would begin testing advertisements within ChatGPT for free and lower-tier users in the United States. While the move signals a shift toward aggressive monetisation, competitors Google and Anthropic expressed clear reservations about integrating ads into personal AI systems.

Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis said the company has no plans to introduce advertising into its Gemini chatbot. Speaking in Davos, Hassabis questioned the timing of OpenAI’s decision, suggesting it reflects pressure to generate revenue rather than long-term product strategy.

According to Hassabis, Google’s priority is to preserve the integrity of Gemini as a trusted assistant. He warned that blending advertising with highly personalised AI could erode user confidence, particularly if commercial incentives influence responses. While he did not rule out ads entirely, he said the risks of implementing them poorly were significant.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei echoed similar concerns, arguing that mass monetisation is not essential at this stage of AI development. He rejected the idea that AI companies need to rush into monetising free users, saying the industry is not engaged in a survival-driven race that justifies compromising core principles. Amodei also raised alarm over geopolitical risks, likening US approval for Nvidia GPU sales to China to supplying dangerous weapons to hostile states.

OpenAI, however, appears to be taking a different path. The company said advertisements would not affect the objectivity of ChatGPT’s responses or compromise user privacy. The decision comes as OpenAI looks to manage the rising costs of operating large-scale AI systems. Despite generating significant revenue last year, the company expects its cash burn to outpace earnings in the coming years due to growing compute demands.

Google, by contrast, is leaning on its established advertising ecosystem to avoid placing ads directly inside Gemini. Executives have positioned Gemini and Google Search as complementary products, with Search handling commercial discovery while Gemini focuses on creativity, analysis and productivity.

Instead of chatbot ads, Google is experimenting with AI-driven monetisation within Search, including personalised shopping formats and direct offers delivered through AI-enhanced search features. This approach allows Google to protect Gemini’s assistant experience while still expanding its AI revenue streams.

The contrasting strategies highlight deeper structural differences between AI leaders. OpenAI lacks a legacy business comparable to Google’s search advertising engine, making direct monetisation of its vast user base more urgent. Google’s diversified revenue, meanwhile, gives it greater flexibility to prioritise trust over short-term returns.

The debate is also unfolding against a backdrop of shifting user trends. While ChatGPT remains the most widely used chatbot globally, recent data suggests a decline in daily traffic, even as competitors like Gemini maintain steady usage.

As AI assistants become more embedded in everyday decision-making, the question of whether they should double as advertising platforms may shape not just revenue models, but the future relationship between humans and machines.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 11:09 AM