Loreal Hyderabad Investment: L’Oréal Paris to launch global beauty tech hub in Hyderabad

French multinational cosmetics company L’Oréal has announced plans to set up its first global technology hub in Hyderabad, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The announcement followed a meeting between Telangana’s industries and information technology minister D Sridhar Babu and L’Oréal chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to the official statement, the proposed beauty tech hub will serve as a flagship centre for developing the next generation of artificial intelligence-powered beauty innovations and services.

The company said it plans to invest more than ₹3,500 crore in the hub through 2030. The facility is expected to function as a global centre for capabilities across data, artificial intelligence, generative AI and agentic AI, alongside other emerging technologies, the statement said.

The hub is also expected to generate around 2,000 highly skilled technology jobs, including roles for AI specialists, technology engineers and data scientists, it added.

Separately, global brewing major AB InBev said it would invest a significant amount to expand its existing facility in Telangana. The announcement was made during a meeting between the chief minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Rising delegation and John Blood, chief legal and corporate affairs officer at AB InBev, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 10:57 AM