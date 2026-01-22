Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha credits Labour Ministry for gig job growth, backs policy collaboration

Quick commerce startup Zepto has credited the Union Labour Ministry for its continued support to the gig economy, saying government backing has helped the company generate large-scale employment and build a sustainable hyperlocal commerce ecosystem in India.

In a LinkedIn post following a meeting with Union Labour Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said the company has created employment for more than 1.8 lakh delivery partners, along with 40,000 store personnel, truck drivers and warehouse operators. He added that several other Indian-origin startups, including Eternal, Swiggy, Rapido and Urban Company, have also contributed significantly to job creation in the sector.

“The Labour Ministry has been incredibly supportive of the gig economy and hyperlocal commerce as a whole,” Palicha wrote, describing delivery partners as “the soul of our company”.

Palicha said Zepto disburses payouts worth thousands of crores of rupees annually to its workforce and takes pride in offering what he described as world-class service to Indian consumers. He also highlighted the company’s role in supporting farmers through its fruits and vegetables vertical and enabling the growth of thousands of Indian brands via its platform.

The Zepto founder underlined the company’s intent to work closely with the government on policy and regulatory matters, noting that it remains open to feedback on improving worker welfare and operational practices. He cited a recent instance where the company acted on a “good faith suggestion” from the labour minister to remove “10 minutes” from its branding, a move aimed at aligning growth with safety and long-term employment generation.

“The minister was clear that his end goal is to keep growing the employment and economic mobility that platforms like ours generate,” Palicha said, adding that the feedback was intended to help the company scale “seamlessly”.

Reiterating Zepto’s focus on delivery partners, Palicha said the company’s guiding principle is to serve its workforce better, which he believes is beneficial both for workers and the business. He invited constructive suggestions from the public on improving delivery partner welfare, sharing a dedicated email address for feedback.

Thanking the labour minister for his support, Palicha said the encouragement has energised the Zepto team to “do more and strive for better”, positioning the startup as a willing partner in the government’s broader economic and employment initiatives.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 1:36 PM