Voice-enabled commerce is set to emerge as a disruptive force: Zepto's Chandan Mendiratta

Edited excerpts:

What were the key achievements and highlights for you and your teams in 2024?

2024 was a landmark year for Zepto as we launched some of our most engaging campaigns to date, including Father’s Day, Zepto Turns 3, Shagun Ka Lifafa, Make Soan Papdi Great Again, Chingari Box (Diwali) and Nostalgia Box (Children’s Day). These campaigns resonated deeply with consumers, reinforcing our brand identity. Zepto Cafe has emerged as a category leader, rapidly becoming one of our fastest-growing offerings, delivering freshly brewed beverages and quick bites within minutes. We also dominated the category share of voice (SOV), further cementing Zepto’s position as the go-to platform for quick commerce.

What defining trends stood out for you in 2024?

2024 saw the rise of co-branded campaigns, with Zepto pioneering partnerships at a scale previously unseen in the industry. It all began with boAt and reached mainstream success with the Maybelline campaign. We then collaborated with brands like Decathlon, Philips, Noise, Manyavar, and now Whisper, further strengthening our portfolio. Notably, our Diwali campaign with Chingari Box powered by Coca-Cola stood out as a unique and impactful collaboration. These partnerships drove a significant uplift in brand engagement metrics, setting a new benchmark for integrating partner brands into Q-commerce platforms.

Hyper-local, personalized marketing emerged as a cornerstone for connecting with diverse regional audiences, as demonstrated by Zepto’s success in Tier 2 and 3 cities. India’s quick commerce market grew by $3 billion in FY24, with these cities contributing significantly to this growth. As digital adoption surged, consumers increasingly prioritized speed and convenience, showcasing their readiness to embrace Q-commerce for everyday essentials.

How did the rise of AI and generative AI impact your industry this year? Can you sum it up in 3-5 points?

AI and generative AI have revolutionized the industry this year, driving hyper-personalized consumer experiences, improving engagement, and boosting repeat purchases. Predictive analytics optimized inventory and supply chains, reducing waste and ensuring seamless deliveries. Generative AI transformed campaign creation, enabling faster rollouts and cost efficiencies, while AI-powered chatbots enhanced customer support with quicker resolutions and higher satisfaction. Data-driven insights further refined strategies, delivering improved ROI and operational efficiency, making AI a game-changer for innovation in Q-commerce.

What disruptive trends will take the spotlight in 2025?

In 2025, AI-powered hyper-personalization will redefine how brands interact with consumers, creating experiences that feel bespoke and tailored to individual preferences. Sustainability will move from being a value-add to a core business strategy, with initiatives like eco-friendly packaging, carbon-neutral operations, and EV fleets gaining widespread traction.

The lines between online and offline shopping will blur as omnichannel experiences evolve, offering consumers greater convenience and choice. Voice-enabled commerce is set to emerge as a disruptive force, enabling seamless, hands-free shopping. Private labels will further dominate, with brands focusing on niche, consumer-centric innovations to stand out in a crowded market.

What are your New Year’s resolutions on a professional and personal front?

Professionally, Zepto’s resolution is to scale responsibly while continuing to lead in innovation and sustainability. We aim to deepen our presence in Tier 2 and 3 markets, empower local communities, and create value for every stakeholder in our ecosystem.