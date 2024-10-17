Wipro, Infosys report increased attrition rates in Q2 FY25

IT major Wipro attrition rate has risen to 14.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. In the 1st quarter of FY25 (April and June), the software firm's attrition rate was at 14.1 percent.

In the July-September quarter of FY25, Wipro added a total of 978 employees. Currently, the closing employee count of the company as of 30 September is 233,889.

Notably, the voluntary attrition rate has declined on a year-on-year basis. In FY24, the attrition rate of the company was 14.2 percent, down from 19.4 percent (FY23) and 23.2 percent (FY22).

Meanwhile, Wipro's competitor Infosys added 2,456 employees in the September quarter. The voluntary attrition of Infosys also increased to 12.9 percent on the last 12-month basis.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added more than 11,000 employees in the first half of FY25. The company in its Q2 earnings mentioned that the workforce stood at 612,724 as of September 30, with 35.5 percent women. Wipro accounts for 36.6 percent of women employees as of FY2024.

However, Infosys leads in women's workforce participation. According to the Q2 data, Infosys has 39 percent of women employees.

Meanwhile, Wipro and Infosys announced their Q2 FY25 results on Thursday.

Wipro posted a 21 percent rise in net profit to Rs 3,209 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 2,646 crore in the year-ago period.

According to Srini Pallia, Wipro CEO and Managing Director, "Based on strong execution in Q2, we met our expectations for revenue growth, bookings, and margins. We continued to expand our top accounts, large deal bookings surpassed $1 Bn once again, and Capco maintained its momentum for another consecutive quarter. We grew in three out of four markets, as well as, in BFSI, Consumer and Technology and Communications sectors. We will continue to invest in our clients, our strategic priorities, and building a strong AI-powered Wipro".

On the other hand, Infosys's consolidated net profit rose by 5 percent to Rs 6,506 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 6,212 crore a year ago.

Along with the quarterly results, the software giant also announced interim dividends for the shareholders.

Infosys announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share. Whereas, Wipro approved a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1.