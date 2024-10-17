Nestlé India sees 8.6% profit surge in Q2 FY25, names Manish Tiwary as incoming MD

Nestlé India's standalone net profit increased by 8.6 percent to Rs 986.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. In Q2 FY25, the company posted a profit of Rs 908 crore. However, the consolidated profit of the FMCG brand between July and September FY25 witnessed a decline to Rs 899 crore from Rs 908 crore year-on-year.

Further, the Swiss multinational food and drink company registered standalone total sales of Rs 5,075.8 crore in the September quarter of FY2025. According to the company, e-commerce and quick commerce channels continued to accelerate the growth by almost 38 percent, contributing to 8.3 percent of the total domestic sales.

The domestic sales of the company were fueled by brands like Kitkat, Maggi, Nescafe, and Milkmaid. "Growth was supported by premiumization, new user acquisition, festive participation, and targeted digital communications," the company said in a BSE filing.

Additionally, the company said that its beverages business posted high double-digit growth backed by strong performance across NESCAFÉ CLASSIC, NESCAFÉ SUNRISE, and NESCAFÉ GOLD.

Nestlé India has launched more than 145 new products contributing to approximately 7 percent of sales. The FMCG major also announced that eight more projects in the pipeline, as mentioned in its Q2 FY25 earning report.

"We kept relentless focus on investing behind our core brands, wherein advertising and marketing investments increased this quarter. There was a strong focus on efficiencies in media buying, strengthening digital capabilities, and reinforcing brand equity," Nestlé India said.

Separately, the company has approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director who will oversee India's operation.

Tiwary will succeed Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and MD of Nestlé India Limited. Narayan, who has been with the Nestlé Group for more than 26 years, will retire on 31 July 2025.

Tiwary will assume his role on 1 February 2025 and take on full responsibilities as MD with effect from 1 August 2025.