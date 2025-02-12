YouTube to roll out more tools to support podcasters, monetisation for creators

ADVERTISEMENT
As YouTube commemorates its 20th anniversary this year, the platform's evolution from a simple video-sharing platform site to a cultural powerhouse is clearer than ever.
In a major development for digital audio and video, YouTube has emerged as the leading platform for podcast consumption in the United States.
CEO Neal Mohan confirmed that the service is now the most frequently used destination for listening to podcasts, marking a significant shift in the evolution of the medium.
"One of the most relevant formats driving culture – podcasts – is thriving on YouTube, Mohan stated. "We’ve long invested in the podcast experience and creators have found that video makes this format even more compelling." This strategic investment in the podcast ecosystem underscores YouTube's commitment to supporting creators and enhancing user experience.
Recognizing the growing importance of podcasts in shaping modern culture, YouTube is poised to further strengthen its offerings.
Mohan highlighted plans to roll out additional tools designed to support podcasters, improve monetization options for creators, and simplify the process of discovering new podcasts.
Read more: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan's big bets for 2025