IIT Delhi sees 1,275 job offers so far in 2025–26 placement season

IIT Delhi students have received more than 35 international offers from companies across Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE and the United Kingdom.

IIT Delhi has recorded a strong placement season so far, with students securing 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), as of December 2025, the institute said on Monday.

More than 1,140 individual students have already been placed, reflecting steady demand from recruiters across technology, consulting, finance and core engineering roles. The institute received over 300 PPOs this year, marking a rise of more than 33% compared with the previous placement cycle.

Recruiters making double-digit offers on campus include Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto Technology, Barclays, Deutsche India, Eternal, EXL Services, EY GDS, EY Parthenon, Glean Search Technologies, Google, Goldman Sachs, Graviton Research Capital, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft, Navi, Oracle, PayU Payments, Qualcomm, Schlumberger, Squarepoint Capital, Sterlite Group, Texas Instruments and Wells Fargo International Solutions, among others.

Students have also received more than 35 international offers from companies across multiple geographies, including Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE and the United Kingdom, underscoring continued global demand for IIT Delhi talent.

Commenting on the placement progress, Naresh V Datla, professor-in-charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS) at IIT Delhi, said the institute had witnessed a “strong and encouraging” season despite broader uncertainties in the hiring market. “The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic rigour, adaptability and readiness for industry challenges,” he said, thanking recruiting partners for their continued engagement.

Suresh Neelakantan, co-professor-in-charge of OCS, said the institute was expanding collaborations with a wider set of recruiters and roles. “We expect more companies to participate in the upcoming phase of the placement season to support our students’ job aspirations,” he said.

The placement season for the academic year 2025–26 will continue until the end of May, with the Office of Career Services set to host additional recruiters in the coming months, the institute said.

