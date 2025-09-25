Apple urges EU to scrap Digital Markets Act, citing security and user risks

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple called on the European Union to repeal its flagship Digital Markets Act (DMA) on September 25, arguing that the sweeping competition law threatens user security, diminishes the consumer experience, and delays product rollouts in the bloc.
In a formal submission to the European Commission, the US tech giant reportedly said, “The DMA should be repealed while a more appropriate, fit-for-purpose legislative instrument is put in place.”
Apple also suggested that enforcement should be carried out by an independent European agency rather than the commission, the EU’s executive body.
The clash is the latest in a series of battles between Apple and Brussels, which insists the DMA is designed to ensure fairer competition in the EU’s digital sector. The law requires Big Tech firms to provide more choices to consumers, such as offering alternative web browsers and search engines, and ensuring products work with third-party devices.
Apple, however, maintains the DMA undermines its tightly controlled ecosystem.
In a blog post accompanying its submission, it said, “It’s become clear that the DMA is leading to a worse experience for Apple users in the EU. It’s exposing them to new risks, and disrupting the simple, seamless way their Apple products work together.”
The company warned that opening its ecosystem to rival app marketplaces poses security risks and pointed to user complaints, though without sharing figures. Apple also noted that the law had forced it to delay new features, such as the “live translation” function available in the US but not yet in the EU.
Brussels reportedly has pushed back, saying compliance sometimes requires additional time and that it is working with companies to ensure alignment. DMA enforcement began in March 2024, with the first review consultation closing on September 24.
Apple has already faced significant penalties under the law: in April, the EU fined the company €500 million ($590 million), which Apple is appealing. Separately, it was hit with a €1.8 billion fine under broader EU competition rules in March 2024.