Apple ramps up iPhone 17 production in India to meet global demand

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 range is now being produced at full tilt across India, as the company leans more heavily on its growing network of local factories to serve customers worldwide. According to a report by Moneycontrol, five major facilities spread across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are powering the rollout, with production feeding markets in the US, Europe, and India itself.
The iPhone 17 Pro is being assembled at Foxconn and Tata-run Pegatron plants, while the iPhone 17 base model is split between Tata’s Wistron facility in Karnataka and Tata’s new Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur unit has been tasked with producing the iPhone Air, Apple’s slimmest handset to date.
Foxconn subsidiary Hon Hai’s new 300-acre facility near Bengaluru airport, which began test runs in April, has already become the largest iPhone factory in India by production capacity. While Tata Electronics, Wistron and Pegatron are also scaling up, Foxconn’s size gives it a commanding role in Apple’s Indian supply chain.
Sources told Moneycontrol that production volumes across all sites will be ramped up in the coming weeks, with pre-orders from India, the US and Europe guiding output. The facilities continue to manufacture earlier models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.
India has rapidly cemented its place as an important hub for Apple. Nearly half of the iPhones sold in the US are now produced in India, and for the first time, India-made iPhones are available globally on launch day, ending Apple’s reliance on shipments from China.
Export data reflects the shift. Smartphone shipments from India rose 30% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, reaching 40 million units—driven largely by iPhones destined for the US market. The surge was partly influenced by Washington’s Q1 tariff announcement, which led Apple to accelerate shipments ahead of potential cost hikes, according to Counterpoint.
Apple is also broadening its portfolio in India. Alongside the iPhone 17 range, the company continues to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and 16e, marking its widest line-up in the country to date.
The expansion is underpinned by close engagement with central and state governments, as Apple pushes to deepen local sourcing under India’s electronics components scheme. The company is nudging suppliers from China, Japan and Taiwan to establish bases in key states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, extending Apple’s long-term manufacturing footprint in the country.