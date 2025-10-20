Beyond Nano Banana: 5 powerful AI image tools to create best images on Diwali 2025

The simple interface of “Nano Banana” brought it into global limelight. Officially known as Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, the tool allows users to transform photos into hyper-realistic 3D figurines using nothing more than a text prompt. From lifelike pet miniatures to celebrity collectibles and personalised portraits, users have been creating detailed figurines — complete with packaging mock-ups — without any technical expertise or investment.

While Nano Banana dominates social media feeds, several other AI tools are offering creative possibilities that extend well beyond figurine generation. Here are five noteworthy alternatives from Google Gemini Nano Banana AI that you can use to create dazzling images.

1. Google Imagen 4

Google’s primary focus in AI imagery remains its flagship model, Imagen 4. Unlike Nano Banana, which primarily edits existing photos, Imagen 4 generates entirely new visuals from scratch. It excels at realism — producing portraits and product shots that mirror professional photography standards. With enhanced contextual understanding, the model eliminates many of the visual inconsistencies that plagued earlier AI systems. Creators can even combine both platforms — starting with Imagen 4 and refining outputs in Nano Banana — to achieve layered, polished results.

2. Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express

Adobe’s entry into the AI art space comes through its Firefly and Express platforms. Both tools merge AI efficiency with Adobe’s long-standing design expertise.

Firefly targets professionals seeking branding consistency, advanced editing and precise control.

Express, on the other hand, is built for speed and ease, catering to users who want instant visual results for social posts or quick design projects. Together, they give creators a balanced mix of professional-grade precision and everyday practicality.

3. OpenAI’s DALL·E 4

Best known for ChatGPT, OpenAI also offers DALL·E 4, one of the most versatile image generators on the market. The model is particularly adept at inpainting (editing parts of images) and outpainting (extending images beyond their original borders). It allows users to seamlessly replace, insert or expand elements in a photo. DALL·E 4 responds effectively to straightforward text prompts, making it ideal for quick creative experiments. While Nano Banana focuses on intricate detail, DALL·E stands out for its speed and flexibility.

4. DeepAI

For users who prefer open-ended experimentation, DeepAI provides an unlimited canvas. The platform offers unlimited image generations and a wide range of visual styles. While its outputs may lack the refinement of Google’s Imagen or Nano Banana, DeepAI encourages creative exploration. With adjustable settings and developer APIs, it serves as a playground for artists and coders who prioritise freedom and variety over commercial polish.

5. Canva AI Image Generator